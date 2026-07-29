"I find it shameful. I am ashamed that we are talking about such ideas in football," Eberl said on Wednesday during the presentation press conference for new signing Nathaniel Brown in Rottach-Egern.









"Football," Eberl said, "does not belong to us. It is a game. For me, FIFA is there to accompany this game, to give it structures and rules, to organise World Cups." Right now, though, he said he has the feeling that the world governing body "is now only there to make a profit. It feels as though they only want to make money, on every possible channel. As a child of football, it disgusts me."

Bayern chief Eberl backs UEFA's boycott plans

Looking ahead to the upcoming UEFA crisis meeting, where a boycott of FIFA competitions, including a refusal to take part in the 2030 World Cup, is also set to be discussed, Eberl voiced his support.

"I think that's good. I am not a friend of boycott, but always of dialogue. But if it comes to that, then I would actually be in favour of Europe also putting up a strong front and saying: 'No, that is not our sport, that is not what we want.' And then acting against it as well," Eberl continued.

He said he does not know "who is around Mr Infantino", in other words who keeps feeding the repeatedly criticised FIFA president ideas of this kind, but: "But it really feels bloody awful!"

Plans by Infantino to sell, among other things, stakes in the football World Cup through a newly founded subsidiary called FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) leaked out and were confirmed on Tuesday. What followed was a worldwide outcry. There has been talk of a "shameful plan", of a "shameless sale", and according to the Swiss newspaper Blick, the world governing body's announcement landed "like a bomb".

Earlier, DFB vice-president Hans-Joachim Watzke had already made his position clear. "Many in European football see FIFA's plans as an absolute attack on football. I share that view," Watzke told kicker: "A line is being crossed here." Talks had shown that there is "unity" on this among the European member associations.

FIFA and Infantino apparently want to put pressure on associations

Infantino, meanwhile, appears keen to push his plans through as quickly as possible. In a letter to all 211 member associations, seen by ntv/RTL, he said that FIFA is counting on approval within 53 days and is promising a sum of 40 million US dollars for it. In the event of rejection, there would then be only ten million US dollars.

UEFA then issued another statement making clear they would not be blackmailed: "We learned today that FIFA has set associations a deadline by which they must support their plans, otherwise the offer of a one-off payment will be withdrawn. That already tells us everything one needs to know about this plan."

The European body also stressed that they are aware of the "considerable and growing" resistance to FIFA's project. "FIFA must not continue to use our sport to enrich themselves and their friends. We can develop the sport in the right way. It is time to give priority to associations, leagues, clubs, players and fans."