"I find it shameful. I am ashamed that in football we are talking about such ideas," Eberl said on Wednesday during the presentation press conference for new signing Nathaniel Brown in Rottach-Egern.

"Football," Eberl said, "does not belong to us. It is a game. FIFA is there for me to accompany this game, to give it structures and rules, to organise World Cups." Right now, however, he said he has the feeling that the world governing body "is only there to make a profit now. It feels as if they only want to make money, through every possible channel. As a child of football, that disgusts me."

Bayern chief Eberl backs UEFA's boycott plans

Looking ahead to the upcoming UEFA crisis meeting, where a boycott of FIFA competitions - meaning a refusal to take part even in a 2030 World Cup - is also due to be discussed, Eberl welcomed the idea.

"I think that is good. I am not a fan of boycotts, but always of dialogue. But if it comes to that, then I would actually be in favour of us in Europe also putting up a strong front and saying: 'No, that is not our sport, that is not what we want.' And then acting against it as well," Eberl continued.

Eberl said he does not know "who is around Mr Infantino" - in other words, who keeps feeding the repeatedly sharply criticised FIFA president ideas like this - but: "But it really feels bloody awful!"



