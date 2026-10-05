Asked on the "Charla" podcast to name the "craziest" team-mate of his career, Fred did not need long to think. He picked Jhon Duran. The striker, with whom the Brazilian once played together for Fenerbahce Istanbul, simply "didn't care about anything".

To back it up, Fred reeled off a string of anecdotes about the Colombian. On one occasion, he said he suggested an extra session at the Turkish top club's training ground. "Let's train, let's do a bit of running over there," he is said to have told Duran. The reply was sobering. "He replied: 'Mate, I'm already rich - I don't need to run.' Then he went to the medical department and lazed around there."

That is a more than questionable attitude for a professional whose truly big footballing years should still be ahead of him. Duran's career path also raises plenty of questions. His time in Europe actually began in promising fashion. After moving from Chicago Fire to Aston Villa in the Premier League for around €30 million at the start of 2023, he quickly made a name for himself with his eye for goal. Bayern Munich felt that too when the Villans handed Vincent Kompany his first competitive defeat as Bayern coach in October 2024.

Where did Jhon Duran move to from Aston Villa?

Duran scored the winner late on, catching Manuel Neuer out with a clever lob. Afterwards, he would have preferred to switch sides there and then. "Bayern Munich are the club of my dreams" and "one of the clubs I would like to play for", Duran declared at the time. Former captain Emiliano Martinez raved: "He can be one of the best strikers in the world." Yet he has still not ended up in Munich to this day. Instead, what followed was a veritable odyssey. Not in search of the best overall package in terms of environment and success. Rather, so it seems, to channel as much money as possible into his own account.

Two years and 20 goals in England later, Duran made his move. Despite reports that even Real Madrid and PSG had shown interest, he joined Al-Nassr in the summer of 2025 for a whopping €77 million, becoming at the time Saudi Arabia's second-most expensive transfer. Cristiano Ronaldo's club lured him with a lucrative contract until 2030 and an estimated annual salary of €20 million. Just half a year later, he moved to Fenerbahce Istanbul on loan.

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Why Jhon Duran cut short his loan at Fenerbahce Istanbul

Hardly had he arrived when he incurred Jose Mourinho's displeasure by missing the start of training. "That is disrespectful. There are clear rules and anyone who does not follow them must expect consequences," the Portuguese was quoted as saying. He also quickly fell out of favour with his successor Domenico Tedesco, and Duran cut short the loan at the beginning of February. His high salary, however, kept him out of reach of Europe's top-level football, which is why he accepted a loan to Zenit St. Petersburg until the summer.

Because of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, Duran was barred from international appearances. The sense that money was his biggest motivation only grew stronger. Fred struck the same note. "When he moved to Zenit, I said: 'Oh, now you're going to earn even more money.' He replied: 'Mate, the more the better, the more the better.'" In conversations with the former Manchester United midfielder, Duran always stressed: "I have already saved my life, my family's and that of three generations."

After nine games, one goal and one assist for Zenit, another return to the desert failed to materialise at the end of the season. Duran is now playing on loan for Benfica Lisbon. He is back in top-level football, but mainly as a reserve, and has so far made 12 appearances and scored two goals.



