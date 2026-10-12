Juventus' 1-1 draw away at Cagliari in Serie A ended with both managers in the referee's notebook. They traded sharp words after the final whistle, and the official sent each of them off.

Having beaten Atalanta, Juventus couldn't extend the run. Maldini put Cagliari ahead on 20 minutes at the Unipol Domus and the visitors were staring at defeat until Kolo Muani levelled on 81. The French striker then wasted another chance that would have won it.

Tension boiled over at the handshake between Luciano Spalletti and Cagliari boss Pisacane.

Lip-reading analysis presented by "DAZN" suggests Spalletti took aim at what he saw as time-wasting from his counterpart, telling him: "Well done on wasting time."

What followed was an exchange of sharp words. The Cagliari manager grabbed Spalletti's arm, prompting the Juventus boss to ask: "What are you doing?" Pisacane fired back: "No, what are you doing?" Spalletti then shouted threateningly: "I'll slap you." Staff from both benches piled in to separate the pair, and the referee settled it by sending both men off.

Spalletti plays down the incident

Afterwards, Spalletti brushed it off. He explained he had told the Cagliari manager that his side know how to play, but they also know how to waste time, which is what set the other man off.

"Nothing happened," the Juventus manager said. "I told him they are good, that they play well, and that they know how to waste time, so he said to me: 'What do you mean we waste time?' Then the referee sent us off. Nothing special, everything completely normal."

Pisacane took the sarcastic route, suggesting the whole thing could have ended with a hug rather than a red card. His parting message to his counterpart: Juventus' anxiety at failing to beat Cagliari in the sixth round should be a source of pride for his team.