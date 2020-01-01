TRAU FC 0-0 Punjab FC: Profligate Warriors held to a stalemate by gritty TRAU

Sanju Pradhan starred but fell short off inspiring his team to a win over TRAU...

Punjab FC were held to a goalless draw by Tiddim Road Atheltic Union (TRAU) FC at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal on Saturday afternoon.

Both sides had enough chances to score but lack of quality in the attacking third did not help their cause.

TRAU had a new head coach in Dimitris Dimitriou and in his first match he did not want to make many changes to the side that earned a point against . A single alteration was made as striker Abednedo Tetteh came in to replace Krishnananda Singh.

On the other hand, Punjab FC coach Yan Law decided to make as many as five changes to the line-up that played out an exciting 3-3 draw against . Sergio Barboza and Aser Pierrick Dipanda were re-instated into the line-up to add more firepower up front, whereas, Raju Manang and Munmun Lugun came in to add further steel in defence.

Punjab FC went to dominate the entire first-half, enjoying the bulk of possession. They were using the flanks to raid TRAU's defense but lack of quality deliveries was not helping their cause. To aid them further, TRAU were giving away cheap free-kicks in dangerous areas but the former champions were not able to make the most of those set-piece opportunities.

Punjab carved out their first significant chance in the 23rd minute when Cavin Lobo floated in an inch-perfect cross for Baysah Dennis but the Liberian defender could not score in spite of remaining unmarked.

A few minutes later, Sanju Pradhan brilliantly controlled a long ball with a cushioned touch and laid it off for Makahn Chothe to finish but the youngster shot straight at Mithun Samanta under the sticks in spite of having the entire goal at his mercy.

The combination of Pradhan and Lobo in midfield helped Punjab to reign supreme at the centre of the park, which left TRAU completely dependent on counter-attacks to break into the opponent half.

In the 36th-minute the hosts got their first sight of goal when Premjit Singh's blistering pace split open Punjab's defense. After a marauding run through the right flank the winger set up Abhishek Das with a perfectly weighted ball but the defender ballooned his shot over the crossbar.

The second half started on a more even keel as TRAU were getting more touches on the ball. Premjit and Denechandram troubled Punjab's wing-backs with their pace and guile but were running out of ideas once they reached the attacking third.

It was a long ball that could have done the trick for TRAU when Tetteh set up Phalguni Singh after chest-trapping the ball. The midfielder rifled a first-time shot at goal but his effort went whiskers wide of the post.

But Punjab once again crawled back into the game in the final 20 minutes of the match. Law kept pushing for the three points and threw in an extra striker in Girik Khosla to support Dipanda. The substitute had an immediate impact as he cut inside a brilliant ball for Dipanda to shoot but the former I-League golden boot winner could not keep his shot on target. And soon the striker was taken off the pitch much to his displeasure.

What does it mean? TRAU remain winless

TRAU continue to search for their first win in I-League after they succumbed to their second successive draw. They had a couple of goal-scoring chances but could not convert them. Under the new coach, their performance has not improved but it must also be noted that Dimitris did not have enough time to work with his men. A hamstring injury to Princewell Emeka will definitely complicate matters for the debutantes as Koffi Tetteh is yet to reach his peak this season.

Sanju Pradhan stars for Punjab

Sanju Pradhan put in an impressive shift for Punjab as he was orchestrating play from the centre of the park along with Cavin Lobo. The duo was playing in tandem and caused much trouble to TRAU's defenders. He could have had an assist to his name only if Makhan Chothe had hit the target.

What's next?

After two draws Punjab will travel to Srinagar to take on Real Kashmir on January 10. Whereas, TRAU will lock horns in a local derby against NEROCA on Wednesday.

















