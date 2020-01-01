I-League: Mason Robertson on target again as Real Kashmir edge Gokulam Kerala

Real Kashmir made it three wins in a row and Mason Robertson was on target in all three games...

Mason Robertson's fifth goal of the season helped pick up their third consecutive win in as they edged 1-0 on Saturday at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode.

The Malabarians took the field in Kozhikode minutes after NEROCA thrashed TRAU FC 5-0 in Imphal. With TRAU not utilising their chance to leapfrog the Kozhikode-based club with a win, the latter had the chance to maintain a gap with the fourth-placed team.

Real Kashmir resorted to kicking the ball long whenever they had the chance to do so, in the hope of finding on-loan Hyderabad FC striker Robin Singh who played centrally in their attack.

The hosts were the more dominant side in the first half but neither side made full use of the half-chances they were able to create. Marcus Joseph and Nathaniel Garcia combined well in the attack several times only for one of their teammates to lose the ball with a poor touch in the final third.

Garcia struck a shot on target midway through the half after skipping past his marker and cutting in from the left flank. Marcus also nearly latched onto a clever through-ball into the box minutes later but the Real Kashmir defence was quick to clear the danger.

Bereft of ideas against a deep block, Fernando Varela introduced midfielder Lalromawia in place of Malengnganba Meitei after the latter struggled on the right flank.

The second half began with a higher tempo than the first and Real Kashmir's direct play was rewarded four minutes after the restart. A failed headed clearance by Sebastian fell to Loveday Enyinnaya who picked out Mason Robertson's late run into the box. The defender ghosted towards the near post unmarked and headed the ball into the net after Wungngayam Muirang and Andre Ettienne failed to pick up the run.

Gokulam regained control of the game and nearly equalised when a set-piece delivery which was poorly cleared fell into the path of substitute Lalromawia. The midfielder launched a wonderful strike from the edge of the box but he was denied by the crossbar.

A confident Phurba Lachenpa in the Real Kashmir goal kept out Gokulam's desperate attempts on target towards the end and helped his team go back with three points. With 15 points after nine matches, the Snow Leapors climbed to the third position in the league and the Malabarians remain fifth.