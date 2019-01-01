I-League: Gokulam Kerala sign Lalmuankima

Gokulam Kerala continue to add to their firepower to end the season on a high note...

I-League club Gokulam Kerala have signed Hauhnar Lalmuankima on loan from ATK until the end of the season, Goal can confirm.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder spent three seasons at Aizawl FC and was part of the club's I-League title win in 2017. He then joined FC Goa in January 2018 and played for their developmental team Goan FC in the Goa .

ATK signed the youngster at the start of the 2018-19 season but the former Aizawl midfielder found playing time hard to come by. He has not featured for the Kolkata-based club this season and will look to gain first-team minutes with the Malabarians in the I-League.

Gokulam Kerala have struggled in the league and are ninth in the standings with 11 points from 13 games. Under new technical director Gift Raikhan, the Kozhikode-based club has been active in the January transfer window. They have already roped in Trinidad and Tobago forward Marcus Joseph and Haitian international Fabien Vorbe.