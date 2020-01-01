Rochharzela's strike helps Aizawl FC pick up a point against Chennai City

Katsumi Yusa's first half strike was cancelled out by Rochharzela's penalty goal as Aizawl snatched a point from Chennai...

hold reigning champions to a 1-1 draw in an 2019-20 clash on Sunday at the JLN Stadium, Coimbatore.

Katsumi Yusa's strike (40') had given the hosts the lead but Rochharzela's goal (54') from the penalty spot sealed a point for Aizawl.

Chennai City climbed up to the sixth position on the league table with 16 points from 13 matches while Aizawl remained on 10th with 15 points.

Akbar Nawaz made three changes in the Chennai City lineup which managed a draw against TRAU in their last match. Jockson Dhas, Charles Lourdusamy and Varun Mathur were replaced by Rohit Mirza, Jishnu Balakrishnan and Pravitto Raju.

Stanley Rozario made two changes in the Aizawl FC starting 11 as Richard Kassaga and Jonathan Lalrawngbawla replaced Lalthlalova and William Lalnunfela.

Chennai City dominated proceedings right from the beginning and came close to break the deadlock in the 9th minute. Rohit Mirza followed a through ball inside the box and squared it in the middle for Vijay Nagappan who attempted a shot but Aizawl custodian Zothanmawia stopped the ball from going in.

Nawaz replaced ineffective Mirza in the 38th minute as he introduced Syed Suhail Pasha into the match. The substitution proved to be a masterstroke as Katsumi Yusa handed Chennai the lead from Pasha’s lay-off.

Fito Miranda had sent a long ball inside the box and Pasha laid the ball off for Yusa in the air and Japanese midfielder converted the goal with a simple header.

The hosts could have doubled their lead within three minutes of the second half. Pravitto Raju made a run down the right side and kept a low cross in front of the goal but Fito Miranda’s strike from a handshaking distance had hit the crossbar and came back.

Rochharzela equalised for Aizawl in the 54th minute from a penalty. Roberto Eslava had brought down Justice Morgan inside the box to give away the penalty to the visitors.

Katsumi had once again found the back of the net in the 89th minute from Jishnu Balakrishnan’s cross but the Japanese had handled the ball while trapping the cross.