I-League 2018-19: Real Kashmir spice up title race by beating Lajong 1-0

A 75th minute header from Aaron Katebe sealed vital three points for Real Kashmir in Shillong…

Relegation-threatened Shillong Lajong succumb to yet another defeat as title challengers Real Kashmir FC beat them 1-0 in an I-League 2018-19 clash on Saturday in Shillong.

Aaron Katebe scored the winning goal for the visitors in the 75th minute from Surchandra Singh’s corner. The defender headed the ball in from the floating corner.

Alison Kharsyntiew made three changes in the Shillong Lajong starting XI. Phurba Lachenpa, Phrangki Buam, Lalawmpuia Hnamte replaced Neithovilie Chalieu, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Sheen Sokhtung.

Real Kashmir boss David Robertson brought in two new faces in the starting XI after their draw against Aizawl FC. Khalid Qayoom and Nagen Tamang replaced Farhan Ganie and Danish Farooq.

Shillong Lajong dominated proceedings in the first half and enjoyed the lion’s share of possession. Although neither of the teams could create genuine goalscoring chances barring a few.

Lajong’s Samuel Lyngdoh could have given his side the lead in the fifth minute had he kept his volley on target. Lyngdoh was in a favourable position yet could find the back of the net.

Real Kashmir looked more comfortable and took an attacking approach in the second half. But Lajong resolutely defended till the 75th minute.

David Robertson made three attacking changes in order to find the elusive goal. Danish Farooq, Vicky Meetei and Gnohere Krizo were introduced into the game and changes paid off.

Defender Aaron Katebe scored the winning goal with a perfect header from Surchandra’s corner. Katebe took a giant leap in the air and found the back of the net.

Kashmir kept the pressure and continued to attack more after scoring the opening goal. But thanks Phurba Lachenpa’s safe hands they failed to score more.

Real Kashmir move to the second position on the league table overtaking Churchill Brothers and East Bengal with 25 points from 13 matches. Lajong, on the other hand, continue to languish at the bottom with just four points.