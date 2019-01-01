I-League 2018-19: Mohun Bagan to part ways with Henry Kisekka and Omar Elhusseiny

The Maroon and Greens will be looking for replacements for the duo before the Super Cup

Mohun Bagan are set to release Ugandan forward Henry Kisekka and Egyptian playmaker Omar Elhusseiny.

It has been to be noted that the duo have not been part of the team's preparations at the Barasat stadium on Monday ahead of the team's final I-League game of the season that will be away from home against Shillong Lajong on Friday.

With the top three out of sight, Bagan are currently sixth with 26 points from 19 games.

Kisekka has scored five goals from 19 apperances . Meanwhile, Elhusseiny has been referred by many as one of the key players in the club's campaign. The Egyptian made 18 appearances with a goal to his name.

It is interesting to see whom would coach Khalid Jamil bring in ahead of the Super Cup that is to be held in Bhubaneshwar later this month.