I-League 2018-19: Manuel Retamero praises NEROCA management for signing Chencho

Chencho Gyeltshen was impressive in his debut match for NEROCA despite their defeat against East Bengal…

Bhutanese sensation Chencho Gyeltshen picked up things from where he left off in the I-League as he scored on his debut for NEROCA FC against East Bengal on Thursday in Kolkata.

The Bengaluru FC loanee took just three minutes to score his maiden goal in NEROCA jersey against East Bengal but unfortunately, the club lost to the Kolkata side 2-1.

Chencho's impressive performance nevertheless was in stark contrast to the attacking woes of NEROCA of late.

Coach Manuel Retamero was relieved after having a genuine goal getter upfront at his disposal. Speaking to Goal, the Spanish coach praised the management's decision to bring Chencho onboard.

He said, “The management found the scorer that we needed. They worked hard when they saw that we were not getting the goals even after creating many chances. They did a great job in getting Chencho from Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru FC.”

NEROCA still have four matches to go in the I-League and the Spaniard expects Chencho to have a greater impact as he gels with the side.

He said, “I’m so happy with Chencho because he scored a goal and he kept on trying to score more goals and he did exactly what I told to him to do, to be close to the area. I hope to see this work for the next matches till the end of the season and also during the Super Cup.”

Retamero vowed that his team will give their best and fight till the end to finish as high as possible in the I-League and try to do well in the Super Cup which starts in March.

“We will be fighting till the end for the championship or at least finish in the best position possible. We will also try to do well in the Super Cup.”