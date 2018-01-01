I-league 2018-19: Henry Kisekka fires Mohun Bagan to victory against toothless Minerva Punjab

Henry Kisekka's solitary strike was enough to register three points for Mohun Bagan...

Mohun Bagan shrugged off a disappointing derby loss with a 1-0 win against Minerva Punjab at the Tau Devi Lal stadium in Chandigarh on Wednesday afternoon. Henry Kisekka's (80') brilliant finish from an acute angle was enough to seal the three points for the travelling team.

The woodwork was playing as the 12th man for Minerva Punjab as Bagan was denied thrice by the post before Kisekka finally slotted it home late into the game.

Minerva Punjab coach Paul Munster made two changes to the side that drew 0-0 against Chennai City FC with Arshdeep Singh slotting in under the sticks replacing Bhaskar Roy and Jagpreet Singh getting a rare start ahead of teen sensation Thoiba Singh.

On the other hand, Shankar Lal Chakraborty made a solitary change to the line-up that went down 3-2 against East Bengal as suspended Eze Kingsley stayed back in Kolkata and Gurjinder Kumar had to fill his boots at the heart of the defence.

There was a tactical change adopted by Chakraborty as he instructed Henry Kisekka to operate from the left flank and Omar Elhusseiny was allowed to operate from his familiar number 10 position. With five men in midfield, Bagan dominated proceedings right from the first whistle and had plenty of goal-scoring chances in the opening 45 minutes.

Aser Dipanda should have put his team ahead in the very first minute after he skipped past Jorge Caicedo to fire a shot at goal which was denied by the post. The rebound fell kindly for Arshdeep who collected it gleefully with both hands.

In the 17th minute, Dipanda found the net after a quick give-and-go with Kisekka but the Cameroonian was flagged offside by the assistant referee.

Omar was winning the midfield battle against Philip Njoku which helped Bagan dictate the tempo of the play throughout the first half. Kisekka was another player who had a terrific opening half as he kept Souvik Das and Lancine Toure on their toes.

In the 40th minute, Bagan could have got the opener when Omar produced a gem of a free-kick but his attempt bounced off the line after striking the inside of the post.

The second half turned out to be a bit of a slow-burner as both sides were battling it out at the centre of the park. Minerva improved after the break but lacked imagination in the attacking third.

In the 51st minute, Akashdeep handed the ball inside the penalty box while blocking Kisekka's shot but was ignored by the referee.

Twenty minutes later the woodwork once again came to the rescue of Minerva to block a flick from the former Gokulam FC striker before Arshdeep got his hands to it.

It was a matter of when and not if Bagan would get the goal and it was Kisekka who finished brilliantly to put his team ahead on the 80th minute after he was fed by Omar. The Ugandan striker dribbled past Toure and rifled in a shot from a narrow-angle to score the opener which will turn out to be the eventual winner.

Both the teams will get back to action on December 23 as Mohun Bagan will host Shillong Lajong whereas Minerva Punjab will travel North East to take on NEROCA.