I-League 2018-19: East Bengal finish second despite win over Gokulam Kerala

East Bengal beat Gokulam Kerala FC 2-1 in Kozhikode on Saturday to end their I-League 2018-19 campaign on the second position.

Marcus Joseph gave the hosts the lead in the 69th minute but Jamie Santos Colado's penalty goal (79') and Ladanmawia Ralte's strike (85') helped East Bengal pick up full points.

Imran Khan and U-22 full-back Monotosh Chakladar replaced Deepak and Mehtab Singh in the Gokulam Kerala lineup as Bino George reverted to a four-man defence. Alejandro Menendez made three changes to the team that edged out Minerva Punjab 1-0. Manoj Mohammad, Borja Gomez and Brandon Vanlalremdika replaced Toni Dovale, Salam Ranjan and Kamalpreet Singh.

East Bengal were off to a good start with Jaime Colado and Enrique Esqueda threatening the defence. Colado skipped past his marker to get into the box but a sliding challenge by Irshad denied the Spaniard a chance to shoot.

The hosts soon gained control in midfield and were able to string passes together, evening the game out. Defender Andre received the ball from a Marcus Joseph corner and forced a good save from Raskhit Dagar in the 18th minute.

Marcus Joseph continued from where he left off last game and soon became a nusiance for the defence featuring Borja Gomez and Jhonny Acosta. A long ball, chested down into his path by Emmanuel, was fired at goal by the Trindadian to stamp his authority in the game.

Dagar saved the long shot and was forced to take it up a noth minutes later when Arjun Jayaraj's lob fed Marcus through on goal. The striker outmuscled Gomez to get into the box but his shot was kept out by the goalkeeper. Chakladar's throw-in from the right flank had the striker in a similar position but Dagar was upto the task once again.

East Bengal struggled to create chances but Gokulam Kerala kept the pressure on at the other end. A beautiful lob into the box took the Red and Gold defence by surprise, and with Marcus latching onto the ball, Dagar pulled off another good save to keep the title-chasers in the game.

More to follow..