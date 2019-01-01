I-League 2018-19: Manuel Retamero – East Bengal can win the title if they don’t drop any points

The Spanish coach of NEROCA FC admitted that his team missed out on three points against a strong outfit in East Bengal…

NEROCA FC suffered yet another defeat in the I-League this season as they were downed 2-1 by East Bengal at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata on Thursday evening.

The northeastern outfit has only one win to show in their last five matches and hence, have more or less dropped out of contention for the title.

Despite Chencho Gyletshen putting the visitors ahead, Enrique Esqueda’s twin strikes helped East Bengal clinch three crucial points.

“Enrique Esqueda was the reason we lost. He scored two goals for the opposition. My team tried but we were fighting against a very strong team. They are in a very good momentum and with very good players,” said Manuel Retamero.

He mentioned that Alejandro Menendez’s side has a good chance of winning the I-League this season should they not drop any more points.

“East Bengal have a good chance to win the title. They are in a good position to win the title. If they don't lose then they can win for sure.”