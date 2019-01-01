I-League 2018-19: Chennai City crowned champions with win over Minerva Punjab

The Coimbatore-based side won their maiden national title in only their third season of top-flight football...

Chennai City completed a come-from-behind 3-1 victory over Minerva Punjab to win the 2018-19 I-League on it's final matchday at the Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore on Saturday.



Roland Bilala (3') had handed outgoing champions Minerva a shock lead. But, Pedro Manzi (56' Pen.) scored from the spot to equalise before Gaurav Bora's brace (69' and 90+3') sealed the title for the Akbar Nawas-coached side.



Chennai City were handed a jolt just before kick-off when Roberto Eslava had to pull out from the starting eleven following a muscle sprain and was replaced by Tarif Akhand. Jozep Kaplan was named in place of a suspended Nestor Gordillo.

On the other hand, Minerva Punjab made three alterations starting with Nidhin Lal replacing Arshdeep Singh in goal. Moinuddin Khan and Sreyas V.G. were also dropped to make way for Roland Bilala and Makan Chothe.

It was a bright start from Chennai City but Minerva drew first blood in the third minute through Roland Bilala. Juan Quero swung in an inch perfect ball from a set-piece which was headed home by the Ukranian. Eslava's absence became prominent as the entire defence was caught napping during the free-kick.





Chennai did not have their usual fluidity in the attacking third and were mostly dependent on long balls and crosses from the flanks. In the absence of Nestor, Sandro had to drop deep to see more of the ball which led to a gap between Manzi and his midfielders.