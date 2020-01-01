'I hope to play for Arsenal' - Botswana striker Ramafifi sets five-year target

The USA-based forward has revealed her aspiration of turning out for the Emirate Stadium outfit in the future after graduating school

Botswana international Thuto Ramafifi has revealed donning the colours of English Women's Super League (WSL) giants Arsenal as one of her biggest ambitions in the next five years.

The 28-year-old is in the United States, where she turns out for Albany State University, Georgia in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) as she is studying Business Information Systems.

The forward was part of Botswana's botched 2016 Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualification campaign and has revealed her fond memories while sharing her dreams to excel in Europe.

“I still remember everything as if it was yesterday how I was described as an unusual girl," Ramafifi told Cafonline.com.

"All this was because I was a rare breed - the only girl - in a family dominated by boys, and wanted to do everything they were doing.

"I never wanted to be second best either in gardening or any other boys’ jobs. We had two dogs and I will run around with them.

"My grandfather was against it as he viewed such games suited for boys. He wanted me to stick to women-like games and household chores.

“My mother always yelled at me to stop playing with boys. However, the boys at school made it a habit to include me in their team. I was more of a lucky charm to them because my team won most of the duels.

“As time passed by, I missed several netball sessions as I was busy playing football. Some of my teachers tried to get me back to netball, but my mind was made on football.

Fondly called the Queen of Goals, Ramafifi, who is eager to inspire the Zebra to the continental showpiece shared her harrowing childhood experience and spoke up about her family support.

Before leaving to study in the US, she had starred for her youth club Double Action and later New Endeavours where she last featured in Botswana before gaining a scholarship.

“Then came a time I found myself in a tight corner when my aunt wanted me to choose between my studies and football," she continued.

"Most parents at the time deemed football a waste of time. That was a very painful choice to make. I cried all day because I had to choose one which I didn’t. I couldn’t make a decision.

"My family believed I didn’t know how to balance the two and felt football was taking much of my time; but like a rare visionary, I felt otherwise.

“My family would surprise me and come watch me play. Sometimes, I could hear them chanting my name from the touchline.

"At first, their presence intimidated me. I fumbled at the initial stages but as I got used to that it really motivated me to play my heart out not just for my team but for them also.

"In the next five years, my hope is to play for the Arsenal women’s football team.”