The Bayern coach revealed on the Sky microphone that Borussia Dortmund's result against SV Werder Bremen on Friday was probably of no relevance to him. "I have to be honest, I don't even know how Dortmund played," said the Belgian.

Kompany added: "I came into this stadium today and did not know how Dortmund played. That plays no role for me. At some point we will play each other, then it will play a role. At the end of the season, it plays a role how many points there are between Dortmund and us."

With both Borussia Dortmund and Bayern held to a 2-2 draw, the two rivals remain two points apart after five matchdays. Borussia had previously won four matches in a row, while the German record champions had already dropped points against FC Schalke 04 (0-0).

Why Vincent Kompany is not paying attention to his rivals' results

Kompany explained his thinking by recalling his time as a centre-back at Manchester City and an "incredible battle" with Liverpool.

"At some point it was about 100, 98 or 99 points. At some point you no longer looked at the opponent at all. Only at yourself, your goals, always onwards," stressed the 40-year-old, before turning the message back on his own team: "But there is that moment when you have to win all the games. I am in a complete tunnel. I am not interested at all in what the others are doing. Only our results, our games. Today you saw again how extreme that is. That is my attitude, because I have no influence on the others' games."

Neuer also sees no reason to panic yet, despite his part in the interim 1-0 after only eight seconds with a hair-raising error and the sense that he was at least unfortunate with the second goal conceded too. "We are in touch, nothing is lost. We still have two games against Dortmund as well. We are still relatively early in the season, so absolutely nothing is lost. What annoys us is simply that we did not win the game," said the veteran.



