I have no regrets about leaving PSG – Trapp

The Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper is pleased to have made his loan move from the Ligue 1 champions permanent

Kevin Trapp has no regrets over his return to on a permanent transfer from .

The goalkeeper left Eintracht in 2015 to join PSG, where he won twice and was part of a treble-winning team in 2017-18.

However, he failed to establish himself as the undisputed number one keeper PSG hoped he could become and was loaned back to Frankfurt last season.

Trapp made 43 appearances in all competitions as the Eagles reached the semi-finals of the , losing on penalties to , and finished seventh in the .

His performances convinced Eintracht to bring him back on a five-year-deal, and 29-year-old Trapp is confident that was the right move for him despite the club losing star forwards Luka Jovic and Sebastien Haller, to and West Ham respectively, in the transfer window.

"I do not regret leaving Paris. I had a good time, but I deliberately signed in Frankfurt for five years," Trapp said ahead of the Europa League tie with .

"The club is developing in a very positive direction. I still have big plans for Eintracht."

Trapp made 82 appearances for Eintracht during his first spell after joining from Kaiserslautern in 2012 and returned last year after losing his place at PSG to Gianluigi Buffon.

Veteran Italian keeper Buffon's departure from Paris after one season raised the possibility that Trapp could return and re-establish himself in the first team. However, Trapp said that this was ruled out by PSG's management and he agreed to return to Eintracht on a permanent basis.

"We agreed that I returned to PSG at the end of my loan but I was still in contact with the coach and several players. Then there were discussions between leaders and it was decided that I left again."

Trapp has three full international caps for and is currently understudy to Manuel Neuer with the national team.

Eintracht cross the River Rhine to face Ligue 1 side Strasbourg in a Europa League qualifier on Thursday night before they return to Bundesliga action with a tough away trip to on Sunday.