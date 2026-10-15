Diego Pugno is delighted to be an Ajax player, but the Italian striker can't work out how Jordi Cruyff came across him, he tells Ajax Life.

Last summer, Ajax signed Pugno on loan from Juventus and secured an option to buy the Italian forward.

The 20-year-old striker had never expected to move to Ajax in the summer. "My agent was astonished too. I hadn't even put together a run of good games. I have no idea how Ajax came across me," he says.

"Still, I was delighted when Ajax called. I knew straight away that I definitely wanted to go there. It's not that I followed the Eredivisie closely, but everyone knows this club," he continues.

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For Pugno, the 2018/19 season stands out, when Ajax reached the Champions League semi-finals under Erik ten Hag. "My generation know that season only too well, not least because they knocked my club Juventus out in sensational fashion…"

In nine appearances for Jong Ajax so far, Pugno has scored five goals and provided two assists.