'I genuinely do not know any homosexual players in football'

Jan van Halst believes Dutch football still has plenty of ground to make up when it comes to accepting homosexuality. The analyst told De Telegraaf on Saturday during the Canal Parade in Amsterdam.

"There is still work to be done, I think. In my eyes it is still a conservative macho culture. It is getting better all the time. People are working hard on it," the former footballer says, while staying optimistic about the future despite everything. "All kinds of bodies are involved. So that is encouraging."

"But every time you think you have got there, it starts all over again. We have to keep working on it," said Van Halst, who was then immediately told that players in the Netherlands never come out.

"In the Netherlands I don't know. Worldwide, yes," Van Halst then stresses. "But very often only after their career. Apparently there is still something to do with pressure, and safety is not there. That is one of the things that really needs to be worked on. Because really that cannot be the case."

Still, Van Halst can understand to some extent why footballers do not dare to come out. "You should not underestimate what that brings with it. From my own perspective I can say: you have to take the first step. But just put yourself in their shoes."

"And I am not even talking so much about the dressing room. Because in my experience that is not too bad. People just make jokes there. About bald heads, and where you come from. But it is more the environment around it. The public, the press. There is still really work to be done there."

Finally, Van Halst was asked whether he knows any homosexual players. "No. Honestly, I don't. If you are talking about professional footballers. They may already be filtered out. That they do not feel comfortable. And drop out earlier, before they go into professional football. That could be."

"And of course that is serious. This is about safety. Apparently that is still not sufficient for everyone, to give access to professional football," said the analyst, who continues to hope for better times for homosexual players. "You must never give up that hope. And that is what days like this are good for. To keep creating awareness. Hopefully that will one day also be translated into football."