'I don't want any players in January' - Guardiola ready to gamble on Fernandinho

The Man City boss says he won't bring in any new signings during the transfer window as he puts his faith in the Brazilian at the heart of defence

When Fernandinho missed two matches over the Christmas period last season, lost twice in succession for only the second time in Pep Guardiola’s reign and it very nearly cost them the title.

The Brazilian has become one of the City manager’s favourites since he joined the club, with Guardiola describing him as “clever”, “intelligent” and “incredible” on various occasions during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Now, Guardiola is going to put even more trust in his on-field lieutenant by backing him to pull his shaky defence through their poor patch, from now until the end of the season.

Despite conceding in each of their last seven matches - and winning just three of them - the City boss will stick with his current defensive options for the rest of the campaign.

"I don’t want any players in January,” Pep Guardiola insisted when asked about bringing in reinforcements when the transfer window opens.

That would be appear to be a major gamble, with their Premier League title defence hanging by a thread and the restarting in the new year.

But the City boss is prepared to put his trust in his current crop until the end of the season and forget about any new signings.

“I don’t want any players,” he added. “If we cannot do it in summer, we cannot do in January.”

Guardiola’s squad is brimming with quality throughout and can generally absorb the impact of injuries. That’s why rising star Phil Foden is struggling to get minutes, and why ’s first-choice striker, Gabriel Jesus, has to be patient for his opportunities.

The exception is at the heart of defence, where City are woefully short of options.

Aymeric Laporte’s injury was a critical blow. The Frenchman has been out since the end of the summer with a knee injury, although it is hoped he could be back before the European knockout games begin in February.

City have badly missed the 25-year-old’s understanding and calmness on the left-hand side of defence - and his ability to start attacks as well as stop them.

It has left them with John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi as the only senior centre-backs. Both have suffered troubling dips in form and they have not been trusted to play together since the shock defeat at newly-promoted Norwich in mid-September.

The decision not to sign a replacement for captain Vincent Kompany is now looking like a major miscalculation - even if it is one they are not prepared to put right in January.

City wanted a new defender after Kompany left for but pulled the plug on a move for Harry Maguire when the cost spiralled upwards amid interest from neighbours .

That has meant that Fernandinho has now become the key central defender.

The Brazilian, who is out of contract at the end of the season, - talks over a new deal are on hold - was earmarked as cover for any potential problems. particularly with the arrival of genuine defensive midfield cover in Rodri.

Guardiola has huge trust in Fernandinho, despite some criticism, and has made him his first choice in defence because of his reading of the game and ability to snuff out danger.

“Fernandinho is not the reason why we win or lose,” the City boss said. “When we beat everyone said how fantastic Fernandinho was. When we don’t win [critics say] it’s because of Fernandinho.

“It will be my decision. I like him in that position because of the build up for the fast [play], for the long balls.”

But an added complication of the move backwards is that Fernandinho’s presence has been missed in the centre of midfield. Guardiola has previously described him as “one of the three best holding midfielders in the world” and he showed no signs of losing his impact despite turning 34 at the end of last season.

Rodri, a club record £63 million ($81m) from , is still getting to grips with English football. The 23-year-old has shown glimpses of his huge potential but has not yet reached the heights of his team-mate, who has dominated the role for the past six seasons.

Both players will have a night of huge responsibility on Tuesday against the height and power of as they try to rebuild their flagging title challenge; Fernandinho because of his lack of height and Rodri because he will take on the Brazilian's old role.

“[We have to] defend high and try to play as much as possible and to avoid [free-kicks] as much as possible,” Guardiola said. “That is one of their successes because when they are able to increase the possession in the box they are so good.”

Bigger tests will come - not least when they restart the chase of a dream first Champions League success in spring.

Even with Laporte back, the flexibility of Fernandinho could make him Guardiola’s most crucial figure.