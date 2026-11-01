Barcelona thrashed Alaves 6-1. They returned to winning ways after a 2-4 defeat away to PSG in the Champions League and a 1-2 defeat against Real Madrid in El Clasico.

Saturday evening's win, their ninth on matchday 10 of LaLiga, was also Flick's 100th as Barcelona head coach. The former Germany coach, who won the treble with Bayern Munich, needed just 131 games to reach the milestone. His side lost 21 matches and drew ten, scoring 375 goals and conceding 153. Flick's average of 2.37 points per game is close to the 2.53 he managed across 86 matches at Bayern Munich.

"I don't like that at all. The team is different, the situation is completely different," Flick said after the match when asked about parallels between the two FCBs. "Everything looks good at the moment, but I know how quickly things can change in football. I look to the past to learn from mistakes, but my philosophy is to look ahead."

Flick became only the eighth coach in Barcelona's history to reach 100 wins, and just one got there faster. Luis Enrique, now at PSG, celebrated the milestone in his 126th game.

"This isn't about me, it's about the team, the fans and the club," said the 61-year-old. "We're all happy, and the fans simply deserve this after the past few weeks. The connection between the team and the fans is remarkable at the moment."

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Lamine Yamal and Raphinha keep piling up the numbers

The win over Alaves brought more milestones than Flick's 100th victory.

Barca have scored 46 goals in eleven games this season. Only Athletic Bilbao have bettered that tally at the same stage, scoring 49 in 1940/41, more than 80 years ago.

Raphinha took his personal tally for the season to 15 goals. Only Cristiano Ronaldo has bettered that mark after eleven games in the 21st century, having started the 2014 season with 18 goals for Real Madrid.

Lamine Yamal has registered the most goal contributions in the top five leagues this season, with 23 (12 goals and 11 assists). Team-mate Raphinha is second across Europe with 17.

Barca lead LaLiga by two points from Atletico Madrid, with Real Madrid in third. On Tuesday, Flick's team face Aston Villa and his former player Leon Goretzka. The following weekend, Atleti host Barca in a big Spanish league clash.