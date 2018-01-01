'I do not like to make comparisons' - Herrera thankful to Mourinho but enjoying Solskjaer reign

The Norwegian made it three wins in three against Bournemouth to match his predecessor's managerial start at Old Trafford

midfielder Ander Herrera says that the club are in a good moment under manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer following their 4-1 win over Bournemouth, adding that the players are enjoying themselves.

Former Red Devils striker Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho on an interim basis until the end of the season earlier this month, having been allowed to take a sabbatical to Old Trafford by Norwegian outfit Molde.

Since his arrival, United have seen a significant turnaround in form, with Solskjaer inspiring three emphatic victories in his first three games in charge, making him only the third manager to achieve the feat at the club after Mourinho and Sir Matt Busby .

Herrera got on the scoresheet within the first half-hour of the Solskjaer era, netting in United’s 5-1 win against Cardiff and notching an assist for Paul Pogba’s second goal against Bournemouth on Sunday.

Speaking in the wake of their victory, which lifted United to within touching distance of fifth-place , the Spaniard was effusive in his praise for the new man in the hotseat, though he refused to contrast the current mood of joy with his predecessor’s tenure.

“We have won the last three games but I do not like to make comparisons,” the 29-year-old told the BBC’s Match of the Day. “I am very thankful to Jose for what he did to the club.

“Now we are in a different moment and we have a new manager and that is it. We are in a good moment and everyone is playing very well.

“Our attacking players are enjoying it and they are making it easier for the rest of the players.

“Our manager told us on the first day, the best way to win a game when you are in the lead is to keep attacking and this what the club has always been about.

“When you win and score lots of goals you want to play as soon as possible and I hope we perform on Wednesday against Newcastle as we have today.

“We are still sixth but we should not be because of the quality we have.”

United face Rafa Benitez’s Magpies to kick off their 2019 schedule before they host in the on January 5.