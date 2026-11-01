"I didn't expect it from Messi": Arab player reveals behind-the-scenes details of the Ballon d'Or surprise

Lionel Messi has handed Algeria's Ibrahim Maza a remarkable nod of approval, naming the Bayer Leverkusen man among his picks in the race for the "Kopa" award for best young player at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony. The gesture underlined just how far the rising Algerian talent has climbed on the European stage.

Argentina's captain placed Maza third on his list, behind the Barcelona duo of Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi, who were crowned world champions with Spain. For the Leverkusen player, who finished ninth in the award race, it was a timely morale boost.

Maza admitted he hadn't grasped the details at first. His focus was elsewhere: Leverkusen's Bundesliga clash with Stuttgart.

The Algerian told Sky Sports: "I found out about it a short while ago, but I was focusing more on the match. I wanted to postpone thinking about this matter and wait until the end of the game to make sure whether the news was true or not."

"I took a quick look at the end, and I also received a call, of course," he added. "I tried not to let myself get distracted, but some messages started reaching me. It is a great honour to receive this recognition and to be chosen by a player of Messi's calibre."

That recognition means plenty to Maza. He continues to turn heads at Bayer Leverkusen, cementing his name among Europe's brightest young prospects and drawing interest from a host of big clubs. Paris Saint-Germain lead the queue.