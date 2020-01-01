‘I deserve Eredivisie top scorer award’ – Heracles star Dessers

The Nigerian forward was the leading top scorer in the Dutch top-flight before the 2019-20 campaign was abruptly cancelled on Friday

Heracles forward Cyriel Dessers said he deserves to win the Eredivisie top scorer award after the season was declared void by the Dutch FA.

The KNVB reached the decision in a meeting with clubs on Friday and ruled that there will be no promotion to relegation in the top-flight.

sat on top of the Eredivise table with a superior goal difference ahead of AZ Alkmaar while Dessers was the joint-top scorer in the league alongside 's Steven Berghuis with 15 goals after 26 games.

No official decision has been made regarding the top scorer prize, however, Dessers is confident on his chances of winning because he was the first to score the 15th goal of the season, against Ajax in February.

"This outcome is unique. We will all remember this day. Nobody yet confirmed I will get the title, but I feel I deserve it,” Dessers told his club's TV channel.

“I was on top since November. I'm sure I would have scored some more in the remaining matches. We did very well this year."

Following the cancellation of the season, Ajax advance to the play-offs for next season's while AZ will play in the second qualifying round.

Third-placed Feyenoord go straight into the group stage of the with and Willem II qualifying for the second qualifying round for the competition.