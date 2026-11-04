The Greece international was set to replace Serhou Guirassy, who was carrying a knock, just over half an hour in. But first he had to answer a call of nature, as he told DAZN after the game.

Asked what instructions coach Niko Kovac had given him before he went on, the 18-year-old replied: "To be honest, when I was brought on, I had just come from the toilet. So there were no instructions." His approach was simple: "Just go out and play. Go with the flow."

Kovac had been looking for him: "That's right. I was looking for him. Suddenly he wasn't there, and I called Carney (Chukwuemeka, editor's note), but then he came around the corner after all. If he had still been sitting on the toilet, or whatever he was doing, he wouldn't have come on." Karetsas returned in time to enter the match after 34 minutes, playing in a free role behind Fabio Silva, who was now the lone striker.

Karetsas crowned his performance with the winner for 2-1 (72nd minute), just a few minutes after the visitors had equalised following Silva's opening goal (67th minute). He was subsequently named Man of the Match, though the teenager felt someone else deserved it: "Fabio Silva deserved it. Because he had a goal and an assist."

From a slightly deeper position, the Portuguese provided that assist, finding Karetsas as he moved infield from the right. Karetsas took the ball perfectly in his stride and immediately shot from the edge of the penalty area. The shot caught the previously outstanding Betis goalkeeper Alvaro Valles by surprise and found the near corner. DAZN pundit Sebastian Kneißl enthused: "That is outstanding. That is a quality he has: recognising space and knowing how the game is developing." He also praised Karetsas's "first touch".

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Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac praises Konstantinos Karetsas: "Like a rabbit"

His coach praised Karetsas too. "You could see that he is a really good footballer," Kovac said, adding: "Not just because he scored the goal, but because he keeps making good changes of direction, like a rabbit. That makes him difficult to defend against. He did a lot of good stepovers and brought a lot of energy. He and Fabio combined really well up front."

If Guirassy is unavailable, Karetsas is therefore "likely" to take his place in Borussia Dortmund's starting line-up.