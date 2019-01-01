‘I couldn’t turn it down’ – Gueye reacts after ‘dream’ PSG move

The Senegal international completed a permanent move to the French capital from Goodison Park on Tuesday

After signing a four-year deal with PSG, Idrissa Gueye admitted it was hard for him to reject the French champions when a transfer the French champions became a reality.

Gueye has been a transfer target for the Parisians since the January transfer window, with Everton turning down a £22million bid to keep him until the end of the 2018-19 season.

However, the breakthrough came when both clubs agreed on a £28 million transfer fee, which marked the end of the midfielder's time at and gives him a chance to play the Uefa next season.

The 29-year-old spent three years at Goosion Park, where he had more tackles (395) and interceptions (128) in the Premier League since August 2016 than anyone.

1 - Since making his debut for in August 2016, Idrissa Gueye made more tackles (395) and interceptions (218) than any other player in the Premier League. Enforcer. pic.twitter.com/qmXKO091gm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 30, 2019

In his farewell message to the Toffees, Gueye expressed appreciation to the club and pledged to support them from his new base in .

“Thank you! Since my arrival I have felt at home at this club, you have welcomed me and my family with open arms,” Gueye wrote on Instagram.

“Everton FC gave me the opportunity to continue in the Premier League and the last three years, I have had some amazing experiences which I will cherish forever.

"I am grateful to have had the love and support of you all throughout this journey and I must say no matter the weather or performances the support was always there.

“As you know, I am about to start a new journey, a journey that I have dreamed about since a kid and when this opportunity presented itself I couldn’t turn it down.

“To my teammates and coaches, I will miss you and will continue to support you. Everton, we are family and will continue to be and for me, Merseyside will always be blue.”

Gueye is the sixth signing to join Thomas Tuchel’s side this summer, after Ander Herrera, Pablo Sarabia, Marcin Bulka, Mitchel Bakker, and Abdou Diallo.

His PSG teammates are already in preparing to take on for the French Super Cup at the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre on Saturday.