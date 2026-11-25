Share Follow GOAL on Google

England's Anthony Gordon, the Barcelona star, has spoken about the "King of Baku" nickname the players have given him after shining in Barca's match against Sabah tonight.

Advertisement

As Mundo Deportivo noted: "As we have mentioned before, Anthony Gordon has a special affection for Azerbaijan, and that passion for Baku continued after Wednesday's match."

Barcelona earned a deserved 4-1 win at Azerbaijani side Sabah on Wednesday evening in the fifth round of the Champions League group stage.

Gordon opened the scoring in the 31st minute and added a second on 50 minutes to complete his brace. Karim Adeyemi made it three on 55 minutes before Gabriel Jesus wrapped things up with the fourth on the hour. Mikalz pulled one back for Sabah on 63 minutes.

That double takes Gordon to 15 goal involvements in the Champions League across his time at Newcastle United and Barcelona: 13 goals and two assists.

Advertisement Advertisement

Eleven of those came away from home, with 10 goals and one assist.

Related Topics

Stranger still, six of the English forward's 10 away goals in the competition have come in Azerbaijan.

Four of them arrived for Newcastle United against Qarabag last February, before Wednesday's double for Barcelona against Sabah.

Advertisement

That makes Anthony Gordon the first player in history to score six away goals in a single country in the same calendar year of Champions League football, according to stats account MisterChip.

Teased after the match over whether he was now the "King of Baku", the Englishman said: "I wouldn't say that (laughs), but it's a very special place for me. I could have scored a hat-trick, but I missed that chance with my left foot. I'm very happy."

Advertisement

The winger admitted it hadn't been easy, especially so far from home: "The last few days haven't been easy because of the travelling and being away from my family. But we did our job, and we respected Sabah. They're a great team."

He was full of praise for Barcelona's display: "We pressed hard high up the pitch, we got chances and we took them. I'm really happy to be part of this team. Scoring goals is always our aim. We never stopped attacking, that's our style."

Advertisement

And would he like to return to Baku? He joked: "I want to come back (laughs). I hope I'll be back soon."

Where Barcelona stand after beating Sabah

The win lifts Barcelona to fourth on 12 points, with four wins and one defeat. Sabah sit 32nd on three points after one win and four defeats.

Advertisement

Barcelona dominated, but Sabah showed real courage. They didn't just sit back. Time and again they went for Juan Garcia's goal, exploiting Barcelona's advanced full-backs and breaking quickly from defence to attack, which kept the game lively and lifted the crowd.

Gradually, though, Barcelona's experience and quality told. Hans Flick's attacking trio showed they could make the difference at any moment, with their pace, skill and ability to play in tight spaces.