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Joshua Kimmich has been sharply critical of his lapse of judgement in the draw in Hamburg.

"When you look at the whole situation we're in, it's completely inexcusable," the Bayern Munich vice-captain said of his red card for violent conduct . "I have to apologise to the team. I can't really explain it either. It was definitely very, very stupid, and I'm glad we still got a point."

In the 44th minute of the 0-0 draw at the Volksparkstadion , Kimmich grabbed opponent Alexander Rössing-Lelesiit by the hair and was sent off.

"That's not normally like me at all," Kimmich added. "I hadn't had any run-ins with the player on the pitch either. I'd like to offer an explanation, but I find it hard to understand myself." He said the situation had not been particularly emotional.

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Dortmund can extend their lead at the top of the table

Coach Vincent Kompany declined to criticise his senior player publicly. "Right now, at this stage, at this moment, there's no chance I'm going to single out any players and give the public a gift," Kompany said emphatically.

The Bayern coach said they faced "pretty fierce" resistance, but still had to turn this period into something "that will be worth it in the end".

Bayern's 0-0 draw in Hamburg was their fifth in 11 matches this season. The German record champions missed the chance to go top, at least until Sunday. Borussia Dortmund could extend their lead over Bayern to four points with a win against Bayer Leverkusen.