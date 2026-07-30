"I apologised to him": Uli Hoeneß admits mistake in his handling of Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl

After Bayern's routine 15-0 win over ninth-tier opposition, Hoeneß told Sport1 he had apologised to FCB board member for sport Max Eberl for the comments he made immediately before the DFB Cup final in May.

Back then, the club patron and honorary president of the Munich side had, in an interview with Spiegel, described Eberl's chances of staying beyond the end of his contract in the summer of 2027 as "60:40".

"First of all, I have to say that I was incredibly annoyed with myself," Hoeneß said now, also revealing that he had not expected his comments to be published before the cup final against VfB Stuttgart. The 74-year-old called that "naive".

"Obviously my comments were so well liked that they were made public on Saturday morning. And so, of course, I did not treat Max well before the cup match and I also apologised to him," Hoeneß explained.

Getty Images

Uli Hoeneß backs Max Eberl at Bayern Munich

Now, though, the situation is completely different. Asked the question, Hoeneß replied that he would "currently put at 100" per cent Eberl's chances of being allowed to work at the German record champions beyond 2027.

On Wednesday, Eberl himself said they had cleared the air and that his relationship with patron Hoeneß was very good. Bayern's board member for sport arrived at Säbener Straße on 1 March 2024 as the successor to Hasan Salihamidzic.

Whether the contract, which runs until 2027, is really extended will be decided by the supervisory board. The decisive meeting for that could come at the end of August.