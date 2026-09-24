Barcelona star Lamine Yamal did not wait for the experts to settle the Ballon d'Or debate. He settled it himself, with a fiery statement set to ignite argument across Europe.

With the fight for the sport's most coveted individual prize intensifying, the Barcelona jewel spoke with the confidence of the greats. He said it without hesitation: few play football the way he does, and the Ballon d'Or should go to whoever entertains the fans.

The Spain winger, 19, renewed his explicit call to win this year's award in a new interview with a Spanish channel, just days before the eagerly awaited ceremony.

Yamal ranks among the leading candidates to claim the prize, which will be handed out next Monday, 26 October, at the London Palladium, amid fierce competition during the current international break.

"I am the different one"

Asked why he deserved the award, during an interview with Spanish channel network "Teledeporte" reported by "Mundo Deportivo", Lamine responded with striking confidence, putting entertainment first among the criteria for the crown.

Yamal said: "It comes down to my style of play and my personality right now in European football, and because Messi will always be present and people will enjoy watching him, there are few players who play like me, who make you enjoy the game in this way, and I feel that."

He added: "This is my goal, that is why Neymar was my role model. The Ballon d'Or is given to the best player, the player you enjoy watching more than any other, the standout player. That is what sets me apart."

Those words, tying entertainment to merit, confirm the philosophy the young star embraces. He sees the Ballon d'Or as more than numbers and goals. It is the ability to entertain the world.









Consensus at Barcelona and in Spain

Self-confidence is not the only thing behind Yamal's nomination. He enjoys wide backing inside the Barcelona and Spain dressing rooms. From Raphinha to Rodri, and through the recent statements of Anthony Gordon and Nico Williams, everyone agrees that the wearer of the number 10 shirt at Barcelona is the most deserving of the award this year.

Voting closes next Monday, 28 September. That is why Yamal will try to leave his final mark in the eagerly awaited clash next Saturday against England at Wembley.









In theory the match should not count among the award's criteria, which run until the World Cup final. Yet experience has proven that final impressions often prove decisive in the minds of voters before they cast their ballots.



