'I am really p**sed off' - Conte fed up after Inter's Champions League collapse

The Nerazzurri let a two-goal lead slip on Tuesday and their coach couldn't help but vent about how club has planned for a busy campaign

manager Antonio Conte has slammed how the club has set up to deal with a hectic schedule after seeing his side lose 3-2 to in the

The Nerazzurri were leading 2-0 at half-time but conceded three times in 30 second-half minutes to leave their hopes of progression in the tournament hanging by a thread.

Conte unsurprisingly cut a frustrated figure post-match, but rather than criticise his side, the former coach hit out at how the club has looked to navigate a busy campaign.

“Big mistakes were made in planning this season. I am fed up of saying it," Conte told Sky Sport Italia post-match.

“I don’t care about January or February. We should’ve planned this season out much, much better. We proved that we can trouble anyone if we are on form, but there are players who have played non-stop. I am fed up of saying it. You can take your conclusions from a second half like that.

“It’s not about the club, it’s that we have to work together and big mistakes were made. We cannot play in and the Champions League constantly pushed to the limits.

“I am really p**sed off, because we cannot do more than this. We’ve reached the limit.”

So annoyed, Conte was reluctant to even discuss his side's defeat, stressing his players did all they could under the circumstances.

“I don’t feel like even commenting on the second half, as there are too many alibis and I don’t want to create any more," he said.

"I just hope this type of match clarifies things for those who need to understand. The lads are going at 100km/h and I can only thank them for all they are doing during this period. They cannot give more than this.

“It irritates me and I hope that this defeat irritates my players too. We can do no more than to work and that’s what we’re doing. I am just fed up of saying the same things over and over, I hope a director comes here and says things instead."

Inter forward Lautaro Martinez had given his side an early lead at Westfalenstadion but could only look on helplessly as they let a two-goal lead slip.

"We did well in the first half, but we were a completely different team in the second. We're disappointed because we showed a bit of immaturity in the second half," he told Sky Sport Italia .

"There were mistakes in concentration - these are things that cannot happen, conceding three goals in one half. We were missing a bit of maturity in the second half. We have to continue doing well. Hope is not lost."