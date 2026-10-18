Abderrazak Hamdallah drew all eyes after Al-Taawoun's 1-1 draw with Al-Diriyah in the ninth round of the Roshn League. The Morocco striker used his post-match interview to send a message of solidarity to the Saudi people and their leadership, insisting all nationalities stand alongside the Kingdom and that he feels no sense of being a stranger in a country he considers his own homeland.

Clayton Diandy had put Al-Diriyah ahead in the 50th minute before Hamdallah levelled on 66 minutes to earn his side a point. The personal gain mattered too. That strike took him to 159 goals in Saudi Pro League history, two short of the record held by Syria's Omar Al Somah on 161.

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"The first thing is that I cannot let this interview pass by," Hamdallah said after the match. "I want to address a few words to the Saudi people, leadership and people alike: all nationalities in the world are with you, and we do not consider ourselves strangers, we are sons of this homeland."

He went further still. "We would sacrifice for this homeland with our money, our children and everything, Saudi Arabia will always remain dear to us," the Moroccan added, before quoting the prayer of the Prophet Ibrahim, peace be upon him: "My Lord, make this land secure," an expression of his love for the Kingdom and his solidarity with it.

His night carried weight beyond the humanitarian message. Hamdallah is now the player with the most goal contributions in Roshn League history, 184 in total, made up of 159 goals and 25 assists, taking him past Al Somah's tally.

The message came in response to the events raging in the Middle East, which have caused numerous damages inside Saudi Arabia.