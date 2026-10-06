"I am not an ordinary player": Cristiano Ronaldo apologises and asks the Portuguese Federation to punish him

Cristiano Ronaldo, the captain of the Portugal national team, offered his apologies to his team-mates and the Portuguese people after leaving the squad's camp before the match against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League, demanding that sanctions be imposed on him.

Ronaldo stunned everyone, walking out of the Portugal camp 24 hours before the match in Copenhagen, which fell in the third round of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League.

His exit came as a protest against comments made by coach Jorge Jesus in the press conference, where he stressed his complete authority to pick the line-up and make technical decisions.

The Don missed the matches against Denmark and Norway in the third and fourth rounds of the group stage, with reports swirling of his desire to retire from international football.

Ronaldo demands a severe sanction against himself

Ronaldo laid it all bare in a statement published by the newspaper "A Bola", apologising and demanding that the appropriate sanction be imposed on him.

The 41-year-old said: "I owe my team-mates an apology for leaving the camp. Despite the complete lack of trust I showed towards the coach, as anyone who attended these conversations can testify, I should not have done that. The responsibility lies with me alone."

He added: "I apologise once again to the Portuguese people, but the breaking of promises (on Jesus's part) left a deep mark within me. I felt that from that moment on, my presence would only harm the national team, and so I did what I have always said I would do if I did not feel useful: I packed my things and left."

The Don went on: "The Portuguese federation must evaluate my actions and impose the sanctions that follow from them. And I believe the sanction should not be reduced. I am not an ordinary player; I am the captain of the team, and that represents an aggravating factor."

Ronaldo concluded: "I have already apologised, but I know that actions must have consequences. And everyone who works in football, like me, knows that regardless of a person's standing, the rules are the same for everyone."

The ban could reach 6 months

Under the disciplinary regulations of the Portuguese Football Federation, Ronaldo could face a ban ranging between one month and six months, along with a financial fine, if his departure from the camp is deemed unjustified.

The regulations state that "any player who, after being legally called up, leaves without justification or does not attend a training session, a match, or any activity of the national teams or related to the sporting representation of the Portuguese Football Federation or Portugal, shall be punished with a ban ranging between one and six months, in addition, if the player is a professional, to a fine ranging between 5 and 10 accounting units".

With the accounting unit set at 102 euros, the potential financial fine ranges between around 500 and 1,000 euros.