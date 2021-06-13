'I am a simple player' - Mbappe rubbishes claims he has asked PSG for transfer picks

The France international admitted his doubts over his Parc des Princes future this week and has now hit out at comments over his recruitment sway

Kylian Mbappe says that he has never asked Paris Saint-Germain to sign a player during his time at the club, firing back at comments by president Nasser Al-Khelaifi amid continued speculation over his future.

The France international's time at Parc des Princes looks to potentially be on borrowed time, with the striker's contract set to expire in 2022 and no new deal yet agreed between the Ligue 1 giants and the 22-year-old.

Mbappe previously admitted that he was unsure over his future, sparking comments from Al-Khelaifi claiming that the forward has no say over recruitment - and ahead of Les Bleus' Group F opener on Tuesday against Germany, the World Cup winner has now hit back in the war of words.

What has been said?

"I'm not interested, I'm here to represent France, the most important is the France team, I don't want to disrupt the group," Mbappe initially told his pre-match press conference, before conceding on the matter of his president's phrasing.



"Al-Khelaifi said I wouldn't pick the recruits? I'll just answer that. I never asked the president or [sporting director] Leonardo for a single player.

"I am a simple football player, I have to be content with the field. I have never asked for a single player from PSG."

Mbappe future remains murky

Speculation has been rife over just whether the former Monaco man will choose to renew his stay in the French capital, on the back of a difficult season for Mauricio Pochettino's side at home and abroad.

The failure to both retain their Ligue 1 crown - slipping up to Lille - and to match their Champions League final bow in 2019-20 as the bare minimum seems to have left a turbulent atmosphere in its wake.

Mbappe, a key figure in France's triumph at the Russia 2018 World Cup, has rarely wanted for success and silverware in his career, but now - only months after fellow superstar Neymar penned a new deal - could be set to walk out of PSG next year for nothing, with his contract running down.

The bigger picture

Mbappe's future will remain on the backburner for the player until France have concluded their Euro 2020 campaign, as they look to go in search of back-to-back major honours following their triumph in Russia three years ago.

Article continues below

They will have to navigate a difficult Group F, however, with former World Cup holders Germany first up, followed by clashes with incumbent European champions Portugal and Hungary.

Should they progress, they will likely remain among the firm favourites to seize victory at the final at Wembley Stadium next month.

Further reading