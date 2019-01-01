Hyderabad’s forwards need to step up but their midfield is equally poor

The Nizams suffered yet another defeat this season as they struggle to get themselves out of the mie…

Hyderabad FC have scored a mere five goals this season and only Chennaiyin have netted fewer times. They also have conceded 14 goals – the worst in the league.

While their attack and defence are under the scanner, it’s their midfield which has failed to either create chances or help stem the opposition’s attack.

Coach Phil Brown has tried different permutations and combinations but none have succeeded. Marko Stankovic hasn’t looked at his best nor is he in his peak fitness condition. The likes of Rohit Kumar, Abhishek Halder have looked out of depth while Rafa Lopez, who is essentially a centre-back, has been deployed a holding midfielder.

Adil Khan too hasn’t been convincing for the Nizams as he has struggled to stop the opposition attackers this season. Very often, teams easily bypass Hyderabad’s midfield, as was the case against and .

It was shocking to see how Hyderabad were so easily overpowered in midfield by FC Goa, who have not been at their best in recent matches but still took control of the game easily. Unfortunately for Hyderabad, the only player in their roster who is capable of dictating play and giving Ahmed Jahouh and co. a tough fight in the centre of the park had to be substituted within the first ten minutes due to a hamstring injury.

And Stankovic's injury can hugely affect the team's season. If he's set for a long layoff, the club may have to dip into the transfer market because there just isn't a good replacement in that squad.

FC Goa, without their star striker Ferran Corominas, still managed to get the decisive goal in the 68th minute through substitute Manvir Singh. He beat Adil Khan to a header six yards from goal and ended Hyderabad's record of not having conceded a goal from set-piece up until that moment.

Leading up to that goal and even after that, Hyderabad's non-existent midfield offered no hope of a way back in.

If there is no drastic change in the immediate future, Hyderabad are sure-shot contenders for the wooden spoon.