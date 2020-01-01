Hyderabad's Javier Lopez - Late goal is unacceptable

Hyderabad were on the verge of ending their 13-match winless run...

Hyderabad FC interim coach Javier Gurri Lopez rued the late goal conceded by his team against in the (ISL) match held on Thursday at the GMC Balayogi Stadium.

Nestor Gordillo's 39th-minute strike had given Hyderabad a 1-0 lead but Sumeet Passi scored in added time to level the scoreline.

After the game, Lopez said, "This is the story of the season. I watched many of our games before I arrived. We deserved to win that game. We were better than Jamshedpur, especially in the first half, we attacked. I don't remember any clear chances for Jamshedpur.

"In the second half, they had more chances to attack. I am really disappointed. We were practising set-pieces for 45 minutes yesterday. That late goal is not possible in a professional team. I am proud of the attitude of the team. But that late goal is unacceptable."

Bottom-placed Hyderabad will take on in their final match of the season.

"In the last game, we have a chance to give our fans a win before the end of the season. We are only thinking about getting a win. After that, the focus is on building a new team for next season."