Hyderabad's Javier Gurri Lopez 'really happy' with a point against Mumbai City

The Hyderabad FC interim coach suggested that biggest challenge of the management is to restore the confidence of the players….

Bottom-placed Hyderabad FC’s winless streak continued after holding to a 1-1 draw at their home thanks to a late penalty by Marko Stankovic.

The club’s interim coach Javier Gurri Lopez, though, was happy to get a point against Mumbai City.

“We are really happy. I think in the first half, Mumbai City were better than us. We defended quite well but we didn’t quite control the ball. At half time, we changed a few things. I think we created a mentality to try to equalise. We believed till the final moment of the match and we deserved it. One point is good for us.”

The Spaniard elaborated why the team’s poor form continued in this match too. He said, “When the team is at the last position of the competition you know that the players don’t have the self-confidence. It was our objective during the week to recover self-confidence of the players. I think we can play much better.”

The (ISL) debutants are now out of contention for the play-offs spot. When asked about the team management’s motivation for the rest of the season, Lopez said, “Our first objective is to know all the players for the next season. To give some chances to the younger players like Mohammed Yasir, Abhishek Halder, Liston Colaco. Today Liston could not be in the game but maybe next match he will be in the squad. Also, we have to recover the self-confidence of the players.

Hyderabad next face away from home and the Spanish coach suggested that they will try to get full points from that fixture.

“We should play that game like today. The difference between the two teams is not so high. Of course, Bengaluru are at the top half of the league because they are doing their job really well. But they aren’t much better than us. We are not feeling any pressure. We will try to win.”