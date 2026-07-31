Hugo Broos bids farewell to Bafana Bafana and opens the door to retirement

Hugo Broos has confirmed his departure as head coach of South Africa's senior national team following the end of his contract, drawing the curtain on a distinguished five-year spell at the helm of Bafana Bafana.

The 74-year-old Belgian led South Africa to the knockout stages of the World Cup this summer for the first time in the nation's history, reaching the round of 32 before falling to Canada.

Broos used a press conference to reveal why he had chosen not to extend his deal. "The long period away from my family and the difficult moments I spent alone in South Africa are what pushed me to take this tough decision," he said, hinting he could retire from coaching altogether to devote himself to his personal life.

His announcement followed a wave of controversy that swept through sporting circles in July, when the South African Football Association issued two separate statements denying rumours of his sacking and of an offer to extend his contract by a year.

On its official X account, the South African Football Association posted a message of thanks to the Belgian. It read: "Thank you, coach Hugo Broos. A grateful nation salutes you. Today, as we witness your departure from your post, we pause to express to you our deepest and most sincere gratitude for everything you have given to football in South Africa."

Broos had steered South Africa back to the World Cup finals through the qualifiers for the first time since 2002. His side reached the round of 32 by finishing second in Group A, beating South Korea by a single goal and drawing 1-1 with the Czech Republic, before losing 1-0 to hosts Canada.

Since taking charge in 2021, after the country's absence from the Africa Cup of Nations, Broos had guided Bafana Bafana back onto continental podiums with a bronze medal at the 2023 tournament. A new era now beckons. South Africa open their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign against Guinea next September, this time without their Belgian coach.