Bayer Leverkusen have told Arsenal that the 23-year-old defender is not for sale. Quansah only joined the Bundesliga club from Liverpool last summer for €35 million and quickly nailed down a regular starting place.

His contract with the Werkself runs until 2030. Liverpool had a buy-back option this summer worth €60 million or €70 million, with different figures being reported. The English club let it expire unused. Next year, Liverpool will again have that option for Quansah, who the Reds developed from the age of five.

With William Saliba and Jurrien Timber sidelined through injury, the Gunners are urgently searching for defensive reinforcements. Quansah fits the profile because he can play at centre-back and at right-back.

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What are Arsenal's transfer alternatives to Jarell Quansah?

Earlier, Sky Sports and the Guardian both reported that the London club had made contact with Leverkusen's hierarchy to explore the feasibility of a transfer. According to the Guardian, Bayer would only have considered a sale for a bid of at least €50 million.

Arsenal were initially said to be unwilling to go to that figure and instead preferred a move for Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa. Villa rejected an opening bid of €35 million for the 28-year-old, which prompted Arsenal to approach Leverkusen with the higher offer. Even so, Konsa still seems likely to make the move to London.

Like Konsa, Quansah was in the England squad at the World Cup and was an undisputed starter at the heart of Leverkusen's defence last season. He made 44 appearances in all competitions and scored five goals.