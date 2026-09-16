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FBL-EUR-C3-FERENCVAROS-TRABZONSPORAFP
Magdy Obaid

Translated by

Huge project with a German coach: details of Trabzonspor's offer to Fatih Terim's successor

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A preliminary contract: a bet to stay

Turkish press reports have confirmed that the management of Trabzonspor has entered a decisive phase in the search for a new coach to succeed the late coach Fatih Tekke. 

Sources close to the Turkish club have revealed details of the offer put to German coach Thomas Reis to take charge of the technical leadership in the coming period.

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Trabzonspor wasted no time after Fatih Tekke's departure was announced, opening intensive talks with Reis. The German has built a fine reputation on Turkish pitches after his notable success with Samsunspor in the Super League.

Club chiefs held their first meeting with the coach, who currently oversees training at Bulgarian giants Ludogorets, and laid out a clear plan for the months ahead, according to the Turkish website "61saat".

The leaked details, as reported by the Turkish website, centre on an initial contract running until the end of the current season as a first trial phase.

Sources insist the Trabzonspor management does not see this as a temporary fix. Instead, it paves the way for a long-term project with the German, one that will kick in based on the team's results and performances by the end of the season.

A frightening figure delivered by Reis in Bulgaria

Exceptional numbers from the veteran coach are driving Trabzonspor's interest in Reis.

Since signing with Ludogorets on 12 July 2026, he has led the team in 11 matches and posted an astonishing average of 2.18 points per game. That figure reflects his rapid tactical imprint.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums

Reis boasts a rich coaching career. He began in the youth sector with the under-19 sides at Bochum and Wolfsburg, before taking charge of the first team at Bochum and Schalke 04. He then enjoyed notable success in his first Turkish experience with Samsunspor before moving to Bulgaria.

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