Not so long ago, fans and pundits were rubbing their eyes when sporting director Max Eberl pulled Vincent Kompany out of the hat as Bayern Munich coach after an unparalleled torrent of rejections. The Belgian was still almost a complete unknown in coaching terms and had only a few weeks earlier gone down from the Premier League with Burnley without so much as a whimper.

Once he arrived in Munich in summer 2024, Kompany quickly silenced his critics with breathtaking football and plenty of charm. In north-west England, though, the mood has shifted dramatically.

Burnley may still be the definition of a yo-yo club. But a little more than two years after the departure of the former world-class centre-back, the club looks like a pile of rubble, both on the pitch and financially.

What happened to Burnley after Vincent Kompany's departure

First, the background. After relegation in 2022, Kompany led Burnley straight back to the Premier League in emphatic fashion with a sensational and historic haul of 101 points. But the current Bayern coach could not stop them dropping straight back into the second tier. It was a circumstance that sent his predecessor Sean Dyche into a rage at the time.

The now 55-year-old, who had twice won promotion with Burnley and kept the club in the English top flight for five seasons, fumed: "I think they got 24 points with him. They spent 150 million euros for that - and he got the Bayern job. I don't know how that works! I wish it had been me. I wish I'd left the club with 150 million euros of debt and then got the Bayern job. Anyway, life takes its interesting turns."

Burnley signed Zeki Amdouni for the club-record fee of 18.6 million euros, among others. It made no difference. With just 24 points, five wins and 24 defeats, and a goal difference of 41:78, they finished 19th. One direct promotion later, even successor Scott Parker was unable, in Kompany's defence, to prevent another relegation. Back in the second-tier Championship, Kompany's compatriot Nicky Hayen was meant to press the lift button upwards this season.

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Burnley currently the worst team in the Championship

Instead, the lift in Burnley is heading even further down, into sporting no man's land. The reality is brutal: bottom spot, not the promotion places. After eight matchdays, the club sit last with a meagre four points as the only winless team in the league. With 17 goals conceded, Burnley also have the joint-worst defence in the division alongside Norwich City.

Before the season, former Karlsruher SC goalkeeper Max Weiß was promoted to number one, but he has since lost his regular place. Captain Kyle Walker recently found himself on the bench too. Yet those measures brought no breakthrough in the clash with Derby County before the XXL international break.

That 1-1 was already their fourth draw of the still young season. Their stated goal of promotion is slipping further and further away. No club in the Championship has ever gone up after failing to win any of its first eight matches. "That's hard to take," Hayen said after the final whistle: "It's frustrating.”

Hayen also spoke openly about a possible dismissal, having taken over the team only 29 days before the first competitive match after fairly successful years at Club Brugge, where he won the league title and cup. "I know how it works in football, but I've also said there are many reasons, and you can take that into account or not," he told BBC Radio Lancashire, stressing: "I know I am responsible for that and if they decide it is not good enough, then we will see."

For now, despite the yo-yo effect looking unlikely to materialise this time, Hayen will stay. But the alarm bells are ringing over the bank balance too. The BBC recently reached for a fitting metaphor: "The problem with yo-yos is that you don't get them back if the momentum reverses and the string goes slack." The word "slack" also fits the club's financial leverage. Burnley are nowhere near being able to fix their football mess with marquee winter signings.

Huge mountain of debt! Why Burnley are financially finished

Much of that responsibility sits with Alan Pace. The American took over Burnley in December 2020 with his investment company ALK Capital. However, he financed the purchase with loans. That left a large part of the financial burden with the club itself, and after relegation that burden has become enormous because revenues are far lower than in the Premier League. According to information from the Guardian, the current mountain of debt amounts to the equivalent of more than 165 million euros. As part of the takeover, the company is also still said to owe the club 94 million euros.

No surprise, then, that Pace has faced vicious chants from supporters at recent home matches. Chief executive James Holroyd, who previously worked at Adidas and Manchester United, has already pulled the plug and announced his resignation after only 15 months in the job. With unrest growing around the leadership's failings in financial planning, Burnley are reliant on transfer income. Overall, the club sold players in the summer for around 124 million euros, including Maxime Esteve to RB Leipzig, while new signings arrived for the comparatively low sum in England of just over 53 million euros.

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Jamie Vardy transfer no more than a sticking plaster

Nowhere is the imbalance in Burnley's squad clearer than up front. The 20 million euro sale of Zian Flemming to Ipswich Town, who despite relegation still scored 11 goals last season and had already netted twice in the Championship after two matchdays, was not reinvested. Instead, 19-year-old Dastan Satpaev arrived on loan from Chelsea and the previously clubless Jamie Vardy shortly before the transfer window closed.

Those glorious days of the legendary goalscorer, who once fired Leicester City to a sensational league title, are long gone. The signing is, at best, a sticking plaster. So far, the 39-year-old veteran has made only two brief scoreless appearances.

One statistic offers the only source of hope for survival: of the previous ten teams still without a win after eight matches, seven ultimately stayed up. Relegation to the third-tier League One would probably be the worst-case scenario for Burnley in every respect.

Burnley in last place: current Championship table