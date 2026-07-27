Huge chaos in Italy after bizarre twist involving Pirlo: Maldini is boiling with rage

Italy has been rocked by the news that Andrea Pirlo will definitely not become the new national team coach. Technical director Paolo Maldini is furious with federation president Giovanni Malagò.

Italy have been searching for a successor for the national team since Gennaro Gattuso left in March. After Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola both turned the job down, Maldini moved for Pirlo.

The deal with Pirlo was almost done until Malagò suddenly called off the talks on Sunday evening. He does not want to proceed with Pirlo because of his collaboration with a Russian betting company.

Pirlo has now responded to the sudden rejection. He is devastated. "Throughout my entire career, first as a footballer and now as a coach, I have always carried out my work in full compliance with the laws of the countries in which I have worked and the contracts I have signed."

"The professional collaboration that is the subject of the recent controversy arose during my work in the United Arab Emirates and is exclusively commercial in nature," Pirlo continues.

"To assign a political meaning to that collaboration means attributing beliefs to me that I have never expressed and that do not belong to me. I want to thank Maldini and Leonardo for the appreciation and trust they have shown in me," the 113-cap international continues.

"I know their qualities, their serious approach and the love they have always devoted to Italian football. I regret that a purely commercial choice has so quickly been swept into a public debate that has led to meanings and intentions being attributed to me that are not mine."

Malagò's decision has left Maldini furious and he now wants to leave the federation. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, he sees Pirlo's rejection over the Russian sponsor as a false pretext designed above all to undermine his choice and autonomy. When he took up the role, barely two weeks ago, Maldini had received guarantees of full authority over the national team coach.

A crisis meeting between Maldini and Malagò is scheduled for Monday, when the Italian defender is expected to submit his resignation.