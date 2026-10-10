The 40-year-old received what looked like a harmless backpass from Luis Diaz straight after the goal-kick, but he knocked the ball a touch too far in front of himself. Then, trying to let the onrushing Robin Fellhauer run through with a slightly casual chip, he hit him in the back. The ball ricocheted straight into the Augsburg player's path and he calmly rolled it into the empty net.

By the time the ball crossed the line, the stadium clock showed just eight seconds. The Bild newspaper, meanwhile, reports a hand-timed 8.4 seconds. That made it the fastest goal in Bundesliga history for Fellhauer. The record had previously been shared by Karim Bellarabi (Bayer Leverkusen) and Kevin Volland (TSG Hoffenheim) at nine seconds each.

Quite possibly, Neuer is in the final season of his career. In recent weeks and months, he had repeatedly hinted at his retirement. The long-serving number one's successor will likely be Jonas Urbig, who, as he did last season, is expected to make regular appearances in order to make the transition easier for him.

Later, Ismael Saibari scored Bayern's equaliser (55), before Neuer again looked at least unfortunate when they fell behind once more. He could only push away an effort from defender Calvin Brackelmann inadequately, leaving Rodrigo Ribeiro with a simple finish as he scored from the rebound to make it 2-1 (64).

Bundesliga: the fastest goals in history