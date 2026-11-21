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Paris Saint-Germain have suffered a heavy blow after their French forward Désiré Doué tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the match against Nice, which the Parisian side won 3-2. The player fell to the ground in severe pain after scoring a goal, before leaving the pitch on a stretcher in a highly emotional scene.

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French newspaper "L'Equipe" revealed that initial tests showed Doué had suffered a serious knee injury, most likely a torn anterior cruciate ligament. He's set to be out of action for several months.

An MRI scan on Sunday will determine the exact nature and severity of the damage before the club make any official announcement.

It happened in the 40th minute, just minutes after Doué had scored Paris Saint-Germain's second goal. The French forward went down screaming in pain, clutching his right knee. His team-mates and the coaching staff looked alarmed, not least because Doué seemed to know straight away how serious it was. The medical team then took him off the pitch.

Luis Enrique made no attempt to hide his concern. The Spanish head coach of Paris Saint-Germain called the injury serious, but stressed the need to wait for the medical results before a final diagnosis.

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Speaking after the match, he said: "We have to wait for the results of tomorrow's tests, but it is a serious injury, that is clear. We saw it on television", adding that injuries like this are part of professional football.

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Enrique had spoken to Doué after the injury and backed him to recover and return to the pitch stronger: "I am sure he will recover fully and come back stronger than before. I have spoken to him and he is now in the dressing room. We have to wait for the results of the final tests to know the exact nature of the injury."

It compounds Paris Saint-Germain's problems. They're already without Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee against Barcelona on 20 October. The Georgian later had surgery and is expected to miss the rest of the season until the end of the campaign. The prospect of Doué suffering the same injury only adds to the worry in Paris.

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Doué had started the season strongly and kept up his scoring form against Nice. Senny Mayulu levelled from the penalty spot in the 31st minute, and Doué struck a minute later, finishing off a swift counter-attack. Minutes later, the injury cut his night short and overshadowed his team's victory.

Even without him, Paris Saint-Germain went on to win 3-2. Ferran Torres scored in the 85th minute before Ali Abdi pulled one back in the 90th. It was their 12th consecutive win in all competitions and their eighth in the French league, stretching their lead at the top of the table to 5 points over Lille. But the celebrations gave way to concern over how long one of their most prominent attacking players will be sidelined.