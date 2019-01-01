Huddersfield boss David Wagner 'happy' as Mounie ends nine-month goal drought

The 24-year-old opened his goal account this season against the Clarets, although the Terriers suffered their eighth consecutive loss

manager David Wagner is 'happy' after seeing Steve Mounie end a nine-month goal drought in their 2-1 defeat to .

The attacker last scored for the Terriers in their 1-1 stalemate with and Hove Albion in April 2018 and, in Wednesday’s game, he got off the mark in the ongoing campaign.

Mounie notched the curtain raiser before the Clarets rallied from behind to snatch the maximum point.

The loss extended the Terriers’ losing run to eight games and further condemned them to the bottom of the log with 10 points from 21 games.

However, the 47-year-old has lauded the Benin Republic international for breaking his duck while also praising the commitment of his players despite the defeat.

"I'm happy that Steve scored. Everyone was waiting for the striker’s goal,” Wagner told club website.

“Hopefully we can take this now and move forward. We have to accept this result. Everybody gave everything, and the commitment was there.

"This is what I expect, win lose or draw. We have to stick together and fight, and this is what the players have done; it's this commitment what you need, and we need to put this result to bed."