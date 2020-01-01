'There is nothing to announce' - Neuer denies Rummenigge's suggestion that new Bayern contract is close

After the executive suggested an agreement was close, the goalkeeper contradicted him by saying that discussions are ongoing

Manuel Neuer denied Karl-Heinz Rummenigge's suggestion that he is close to signing a contract extension at .

international Neuer is contracted to Bayern until the end of next season and negotiations over a renewal have become tense.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper last month denied reports he was demanding a five-year deal worth €20 million annually and expressed his disappointment that details from the talks had been leaked in the media.

Bayern have a deal in place to sign Alexander Nubel from at the end of the season but Rummenigge remains confident fresh terms with Neuer will be agreed.

"I'm cautiously optimistic that Manuel will soon accept FC Bayern's offer," Rummenigge told Sky ahead of Bayern's 2-0 win over Union Berlin on Sunday, their first game since the was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic in March.

"Manuel Neuer knows what he has at FC Bayern and FC Bayern knows what it has in Manuel Neuer. Therefore, it is a marriage that will continue in the future."

@Manuel_Neuer : "We were on it from the start, even though we didn't have our best performance. We're happy that we dominated the game and go home with three points."

However, Neuer painted a different picture after the match, saying that Rummenigge's comments are a bit premature.

He insisted confirmation of the extension was not imminent but still believes an agreement can be reached in the future even if there's nothing officially decided so far.

"I think Karl-Heinz Rummenigge knows what's going on. There is nothing to announce at the moment," said Neuer.

"There is no ultimatum. It is not necessary to make such a decision at the moment.

"We are both optimistic, of course, but it is still not clear at all."

Neuer has been with Bayern since 2011, having originally come to prominence after breaking through with Schalke.

Since moving to Munich, Neuer has made 375 appearances for the club, having been the club's unquestioned No. 1 since joining the team.

During his time with the Bundesliga giants, Neuer and Bayern have won eight consecutive titles as well as four DFB-Pokal titles, a Club World Cup and the 2012-13 .

The 34-year-old goalkeeper also remains in the picture for the German national team, with the 2014 World Cup winner having amassed a total of 92 senior caps to date.