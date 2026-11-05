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3. Liga
team-logoViktoria Koeln 1904
team-logoSaarbruecken
Anggi Riwanto
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How to watch Viktoria Köln vs Saarbrücken live today: Who is showing the match on TV and live stream?

Viktoria Koeln 1904 vs Saarbruecken
Viktoria Koeln 1904
Saarbruecken
3. Liga

In Germany’s 3. Liga, Viktoria Köln face Saarbrücken. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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Viktoria Köln vs. Saarbrücken: Kick-off time

crest
3. Liga - Game Week 13

Viktoria Köln and Saarbrücken kick off on 06.11.2026 at 19:00.

How to watch Viktoria Köln vs. Saarbrücken live on TV and online

MagentaSport will show the match live. Subscribers can watch on TV or via live stream.

Viktoria Köln and Saarbrücken: Recent form

With three wins and two draws from their last five competitive matches, Viktoria Köln have the stronger record of the two. They most recently won 1-0 at Hoffenheim II, having beaten SC Verl 3-1 before that. Across those five matches, Köln scored nine goals and conceded five.

Saarbrücken have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. They most recently lost 3-2 to TSV Havelse, after a 3-1 away win at Fortuna Düsseldorf had caught the eye. In those five matches, Saarbrücken scored eight goals but conceded ten.

FCK

FCK - Form

ALA
W2-5
SHG
D2-2
DUI
D1-1
VEL
W3-1
TSG
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SAB

SAB - Form

FOK
D0-0
DUI
L2-4
F95
W1-3
HAV
L3-2
WMA
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Viktoria Köln vs. Saarbrücken: Line-ups

Viktoria Koeln 1904 vs Saarbruecken Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Wilhelm

Viktoria Köln vs. Saarbrücken: Form

FCK

FCK - Form

ALA
W2-5
SHG
D2-2
DUI
D1-1
VEL
W3-1
TSG
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SAB

SAB - Form

FOK
D0-0
DUI
L2-4
F95
W1-3
HAV
L3-2
WMA
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Viktoria Köln vs. Saarbrücken: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

Viktoria Koeln 1904DrawSaarbruecken
1
0
4
3. Liga
Viktoria Koeln 1904 badge
Viktoria Koeln 1904
FCK
2
Saarbruecken badge
Saarbruecken
SAB
0
FT
3. Liga
Saarbruecken badge
Saarbruecken
SAB
2
Viktoria Koeln 1904 badge
Viktoria Koeln 1904
FCK
1
FT
3. Liga
Viktoria Koeln 1904 badge
Viktoria Koeln 1904
FCK
1
Saarbruecken badge
Saarbruecken
SAB
2
FT
3. Liga
Saarbruecken badge
Saarbruecken
SAB
1
Viktoria Koeln 1904 badge
Viktoria Koeln 1904
FCK
0
FT
3. Liga
Viktoria Koeln 1904 badge
Viktoria Koeln 1904
FCK
2
Saarbruecken badge
Saarbruecken
SAB
5
FT
6Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

Viktoria Köln vs. Saarbrücken: League table

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Viktoria Koeln 1904Viktoria Koeln 1904FCK
128223115+1626
W
W
D
D
W
2
MSV DuisburgMSV DuisburgDUI
128223117+1426
D
L
D
W
W
3
RW EssenRW EssenESN
127322013+724
W
W
L
W
D
4
SaarbrueckenSaarbrueckenSAB
126242821+720
W
L
W
L
D
5
Alemannia AachenAlemannia AachenALA
126241918+120
W
W
W
L
L
6
Wehen WiesbadenWehen WiesbadenSVW
125342317+618
W
W
D
W
W
7
IngolstadtIngolstadtFCI
125341617-118
D
W
W
W
L
8
Waldhof MannheimWaldhof MannheimWMA
125162119+216
L
W
L
L
W
9
Hoffenheim IIHoffenheim IITSG
125162120+116
L
L
W
L
L
10
Fortuna DuesseldorfFortuna DuesseldorfF95
124441214-216
D
D
L
W
D
11
Hansa RostockHansa RostockHRO
124441922-316
L
D
L
L
W
12
MeppenMeppenSVM
124351617-115
D
W
D
W
D
13
VfB Stuttgart IIVfB Stuttgart IIVFB
124352123-215
D
L
W
W
D
14
Preussen MuensterPreussen MuensterPRM
124352023-315
L
W
L
L
D
15
Wuerzburger KickersWuerzburger KickersWUK
124261724-714
W
L
W
D
L
16
Jahn RegensburgJahn RegensburgSSV
123452221+113
W
L
D
D
W
17
SC VerlSC VerlVEL
123361726-912
L
L
L
D
D
18
Sonnenhof GrossaspachSonnenhof GrossaspachSHG
123361326-1312
L
L
W
D
L
19
Fortuna KoelnFortuna KoelnFOK
12246914-510
L
L
L
L
D
20
TSV HavelseTSV HavelseHAV
122461726-910
D
W
D
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

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