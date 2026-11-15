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VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 10 16 Nov 2026 - 12:00

In the Women's Bundesliga, VfB Stuttgart host fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen in an important match for both teams.

Stuttgart sit ninth and are trying to make up ground in the bottom half of the table. Three league defeats in recent weeks have made that task harder.

A 1:3 away win against Mainz 05 at the weekend offered a brighter result. Now Stuttgart want to pick up points in front of their own fans, too.

Leverkusen arrive in fifth place, having shown greater consistency in the league. Their recent 2:0 home win against Hamburger SV underlined their ambition to compete in the top third of the table.

The visitors have mixed strong league performances with cup setbacks, including a defeat against Bayern Munich in the Women's DFB Cup. Leverkusen remain difficult opponents in the Bundesliga.

Broadcast details and information on where to watch the match live follow below.

Topics of the week: What has been happening at VfB Stuttgart and Bayer Leverkusen?

VfB Stuttgart have recorded two wins and three defeats in their last five competitive matches. Their latest success was a 1:3 away win against Mainz 05, but they also lost to Eintracht Frankfurt (0:3), Bayern Munich (0:5) and Union Berlin (0:4). Stuttgart scored four goals and conceded fourteen across those five matches.

Bayer Leverkusen have two wins, two defeats and one draw from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 2:0 win against Hamburger SV. Other league results include a 1:1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt and a 3:2 win against Werder Bremen. Leverkusen scored nine times and conceded four goals in five matches.

VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Line-ups

VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Form

VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Head-to-head record

VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayer Leverkusen: The tables