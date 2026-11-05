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Trabzonspor vs SC Freiburg: Kick-off time

Conference League - Game Week 3 5 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Papara Park

Trabzonspor and SC Freiburg kick off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

How to watch Trabzonspor vs SC Freiburg live today: TV and live stream details

Fans in Germany can watch the Conference League match between Trabzonspor and SC Freiburg live. The available TV and streaming options are listed below.

Trabzonspor vs SC Freiburg: Recent form

Trabzonspor have won their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they beat Gaziantep FK 2:0 in the Süper Lig. Before that came an impressive 3:4 away win at Rizespor and a 2:0 victory over Heart of Midlothian in the Conference League. Across those five matches, Trabzonspor scored 13 goals and conceded just 4.

Freiburg have won two and lost three of their last five matches, with no draws. Their most recent victory came away at Augsburg, where they won 1:2 in the Bundesliga. Before that, they knocked Wolfsburg out of the cup 3:2. Defeats against Bayern Munich (1:3), AS Monaco (0:3) and Bayer Leverkusen (1:2) show Freiburg's problems against stronger opponents. Across the five matches, they scored 8 goals and conceded 11.

Trabzonspor vs SC Freiburg: Line-ups

Trabzonspor vs SC Freiburg: Form

Trabzonspor vs SC Freiburg: Head-to-head record

Trabzonspor vs SC Freiburg: The tables